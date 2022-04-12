The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette will allegedly begin production on May 16, according to the Corvette Action Center citing an internal communication to dealers. Chevy isn't yet giving a specific date to start assembly of the Z06 but indicating that it commences later in the summer. The company intends to start taking orders in late spring. Motor1.com reached out to the automaker to confirm these details.

Chevy began taking orders for the 2023 model year Corvette on April 7, according to this report. The 70th Anniversary Edition is available from launch. The ZZ3 Engine Appearance and Lighting Package isn't currently available on the model.

The 70th Anniversary Edition has red parts for the brake calipers, engine cover, and trim on the wheels. The body is available in Carbon Flash Metallic or White Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat. The cabin has red details on the seatbelts and stitching. The upholstery is two-tone leather with a special Ceramic color and suede inserts.

The dealer communication also shines a light on the production constraints for the 2022 Corvette. The microchip shortage is limiting the availability of the FE2 and FE4 suspension systems. The rear park assist tech hasn't been obtainable since January 24, but it finally came back on April 11.

In January 2022, there was a report about Chevy intending to begin 2023 Corvette production on May 9. Even at that time, it was unclear when the company planned to start building the Z06.

Chevy had to pause Corvette production several times during the 2022 model year. Most recently, the company didn't build the model during the week of March 21 because of part constraints. The automaker claimed this was not related to the microchip shortage.

Another problem happened in December 2021 when a tornado hit the Bowling Green factory. It caused a fire, damaged a portion of the roof, and destroyed an employee entrance.

The production issues have been an ongoing problem for the C8 Corvette. For example, the automaker stopped taking orders for the 2021 model earlier than planned because of a parts shortage.