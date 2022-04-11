The current-generation Chevrolet Silverado HD has a face that some might say is polarizing. It's certainly bold, and it appears much of that boldness will endure with the facelifted truck expected for the 2024 model year. Caught here for the first time at Motor1.com, we see two Silverado HD prototypes hooked to trailers hauling, well, themselves.

It's certainly a good way to conduct towing tests for prototype vehicles. Depending on the specification, a double-cab dually Silverado HD 3500 can weigh well over 7,000 pounds. The same holds true for the one-ton GMC Sierra HD, which we also see on a trailer in these spy shots. We don't know exactly what's going on here, but if you're strength-testing a prototype and unsure about its reliability, towing a vehicle that could tow it home is some inspired thinking.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Spy Photos

In any event, we're given a glimpse of the Silverado HD's future. Heavy coverings hide detailed changes but it appears the headlights will at least get a makeover. It's possible we could be looking at placeholders on these prototypes, though the current layout of small lights at the top with a larger cluster underneath could be changing. The grille looks larger than ever, but the horizontal bar bisecting the headlights appears to stay within the confines of the grille. As for the rear, though we see heavy coverings, changes should be minimal and relegated primarily to the taillight design.

Of particular interest to GM truck fans comes word that the Duramax diesel will get a power boost. The 6.6-liter engine currently ranks behind its crosstown rivals at Ford and Ram, though 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque is still more than enough to tow a small moon. The updated model could see those numbers rise to 500 hp and 1,000 lb-ft, giving Chevrolet fans some on-paper bragging rights once again.

When can we expect a debut? Our spy sources don't have any definitive dates pinned down, though we do believe the updated Silverado HD will be a 2024 model-year truck. That suggests a debut possibly later this year or early in 2023.