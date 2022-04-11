The Ferrari Purosangue wears a new camouflage pattern in this new batch of spy shots. The wrap lets us see more of the upcoming crossover's design.

Recently spied examples of the Purosange wear a heavy, fabric covering over the body. Hard panels underneath it distort the body's lines. In contrast, the wrap on this one lets us see more of the exterior's curves.

In front, there's a wide opening in the lower fascia. The company conceals much of the thin opening at the tip of the nose, but it's easily visible in Ferrari's teaser for the Pursangue (comparison below).

Despite Ferrari's wave-pattern camouflage, you can get a good look at the styling of the Purosangue's flanks. Most notable, the rear fenders curve upward to give the crossover a muscular appearance. Also, the body becomes narrower along the lower part of the doors in a way that accentuates the flared shape at the back.

The ride height continues to look quite low. We don't know if the suspension might be adjustable to lift the Purosangue. At the level in these photos, don't expect to take this crossover off-road.

Ferrari covers the wheels in black tape. The concealment doesn't hide that they have a five-spoke design, though.

At the back, the wing spans two raised sections of bodywork, and the hatchback's window runs underneath it. The glass area appears fairly small to the level that rearward visibility out of the panel might be limited.

The tail also has an integrated spoiler beneath the hatchback's glass. Beneath the bumper, there are a pair of large-diameter exhaust pipes on each side.

We expect the Purosangue to be available with two powertrains. One of them is allegedly the hybrid V6 from the 296 GTB that makes 818 horsepower (610 kilowatts) and 546 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters) of torque in that application. The other choice would be a V12. It's not clear whether both engines would be available at launch.

Right now, Ferrari only says the Purosangue's reveal is "later this year." Deliveries to buyers begin in 2023.