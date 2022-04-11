Maserati doesn’t intend to fully reveal the new GranTurismo Folgore electric vehicle until sometime next year. However, the Italian luxury brand is eager to show it off. The company teased the coupe over the weekend, and now new photos from Maserati show Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares driving it.

The photos come from Maserati’s official Twitter account, and they show Tavares behind the wheel, giving a big thumbs up to the camera with a big smile on his face. The photos preview Maserati’s future, though it won’t depart too far from the company’s iconic design language. The new GranTurismo Folgore retains a familiar GT shape, retaining the brand’s trademark grille.

Underneath the familiar-looking sheet metal is the true heart of the brand’s future – an all-electric powertrain. The company has plans to launch the new Maserati Folgore brand that will usher in its electrified future, which it hopes to a launch by 2030, leaving only electric models left in the lineup.

Details about the GranTurismo Folgore’s powertrain aren’t elusive. According to the company, the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore will sport an 800-volt battery that will help deliver more than 1,200 horsepower (894 kilowatts) to all four wheels. That means the coupe could hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in under three seconds. Its top speed could reach as high as 190 miles per hour (305 kilometers per hour).

The GranTurismo Folgore won’t be the only GT variant available, as the company will launch the gas-powered version later this year. Details about its powertrain are still up in the air, though rumors point to the two-door possibly getting the brand’s twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 that makes 621 horsepower (456 kilowatts) from the MC20. However, it’ll likely produce less power.

While we might know a few details about the GT Folgore, Maserati didn’t provide everything. We don’t know the car’s electric range, how long it will take to charge, or its price. The new EV is just the beginning of the brand’s electrification efforts that will see the Grecale crossover gain an all-electric variant next year, too. Electrified versions of the Quattroporte, Levante, and MC20 follow in 2025, with the brand becoming fully electric by the end of the decade.

Gallery: 2023 Maserati Folgore GranTurismo teased