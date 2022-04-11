The German tuner Irmscher modifies vehicles from several brands, but Opel models are its primary specialty. The latest offering is a modified Zafira van, which is also available as the Vauxhall Vivaro and Fiat Scudo, that the company calls the Cross iS2.

Irmscher takes the van and overhauls the cabin to convert it into a compact camper with a kitschy cabin. There are also some small tweaks to make the exterior more eye-catching. The tuner replaces the upper grille with a piece that removes the Opel emblem. A small splitter is below the front bumper. A subtle spoiler attaches to the rear of the roof. The vehicle rides on black wheels with a Y-shaped design, and they are available in 18- or 19-inch sizes.

The interior receives more significant alterations. Opening the sliding door reveals an L-shaped kitchenette with a sink, refrigerator, and bamboo countertops. To give the cabin a pop of color, many of the surfaces are a fun shade of baby blue in these photos. Buyers have the choice of colors and finishes.

The cabin has some neat features, too. A pull-out drawer that's hidden behind the sliding door reveals a two-burner gas stove. Plus, the table slides around to act as a food preparation space.

When it's time to rest, there's an expandable section to install between the seats in the sitting area. It gives people more place to stretch out when sleeping. One of the shelves even has a wireless charger for your smart device.

Irmscher doesn't yet list pricing or availability for the Cross iS2. The company's announcement doesn't outline the size of the water tank or the available powertrains.

In 2020, Irmscher introduced the iS3 Black Phantom. It also uses the Zafira as a starting point. The exterior is more aggressive than the Cross iS2 with lots of black accents. Inside, the interior modifications don't include a kitchenette or as many cabinets. The back has a mattress to create a sleeping space, though.