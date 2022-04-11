In February last year, Nissan unveiled the all-new Pathfinder with an actual automatic transmission replacing the old CVT. Motor1.com’s senior editors were impressed by the qualities of the new SUV and concluded that Nissan finally has a capable three-row product in its lineup (see the related links below). The Japanese company is now expanding the Pathfinder's range with the addition of a new off-road-inspired version for the 2023 model year.

The so-called Pathfinder Rock Creek comes with off-road upgrades, including an off-road-tuned suspension with 5/8-inch lift and 18-inch beadlock-style wheels with all-terrain tires. As part of the standard factory equipment, the SUV also has an intelligent around-view monitor with off-road mode.

Visually, you should have no problems differentiating it from the standard Pathfinder thanks to the new exclusive front fascia with black V-motion grille and Rock Creek badging. There’s also a tubular roof rack with up to 220-pound (100-kilogram) load capacity.

Hop inside the cabin and you’ll find an interesting black leatherette plus fabric upholstery mix for the seats with Rock Creek embroidery below the headrests. Contrast orange stitching can be seen on the seats, steering wheel, instrument panel, and door panels, corresponding with the orange Rock Creek badge.

That’s not all, though. The standard equipment also includes a tow hitch receiver and harness, LED fog lights, and second-row captain’s chairs. The customers will be able to choose from six standard colors and four two-tone exterior combos.

A revised fuel mapping of the 3.5-liter V6 engine increases its output from 284 horsepower (209 kilowatts) to 295 hp (217 kW), while the torque goes up from 259 pound-feet (351 Newton-meters) to 270 lb-ft (366 Nm). A nine-speed automatic transmission sends the power to all four wheels.

Nissan will have the new 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek on display during the 2022 New York International Auto Show later this month. The SUV is scheduled to go on sale in late summer this year.