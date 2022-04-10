For various reasons, vehicle prices aren't steady across the United States. Dealer markups have become a common occurrence, which makes finding a dealer that sells brand new cars at the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) quite rare.

According to recent market research by iSeeCars, which looked at over 1.2 million new car listings in the US, the average new car price in the country is 9.9 percent more than the MSRP.

Some vehicles sell way more than that percentage. These are led by the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Maverick – both selling 25 percent over MSRP on average. In some states, though, the markup is even bigger.

The iSeeCars study has the complete list of states and the car that has the highest markup in each one.