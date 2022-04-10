For various reasons, vehicle prices aren't steady across the United States. Dealer markups have become a common occurrence, which makes finding a dealer that sells brand new cars at the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) quite rare.
According to recent market research by iSeeCars, which looked at over 1.2 million new car listings in the US, the average new car price in the country is 9.9 percent more than the MSRP.
Some vehicles sell way more than that percentage. These are led by the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Maverick – both selling 25 percent over MSRP on average. In some states, though, the markup is even bigger.
The iSeeCars study has the complete list of states and the car that has the highest markup in each one.
|10 States With The Highest Percentage Of Markup
|State
|Vehicle
|% Above MSRP
|$ Above MSRP
|Pennsylvania
|Ford Maverick
|34.7%
|$7,843
|Virginia
|Ford Maverick
|34.1%
|$7,554
|New Jersey
|Ford Maverick
|34.0%
|$7,549
|Connecticut
|Jeep Wrangler
|32.0%
|$10,277
|Massachusetts
|Ford Maverick
|31.5%
|$7,091
|Colorado
|Jeep Wrangler
|31.2%
|$10,321
|Washington
|Ford Maverick
|30.8%
|$7,779
|Texas
|Genesis GV70
|30.2%
|$13,197
|Wisconsin
|Jeep Wrangler
|29.8%
|$10,159
|South Carolina
|Jeep Wrangler
|29.8%
|$9,829
Though the price above the MSRP of the Ford Maverick is less than that of the Wrangler, the markup in relation to the MSRP is greater. Pennsylvania shows the highest markup of all, showing 34.7 percent for the Ford compact truck.
However, the study finds that the Jeep Wrangler has the highest markup over MSRP in most states at 15. The Wrangler Unlimited ranks next, showing the highest markup in 9 states. Overall, Jeep vehicles account for the highest marked-up automobiles in 30 states.
Low new car inventory caused by production shutdowns and supply chain issues is the cited culprit for this discrepancy in pricing.
Source: iSeeCars
