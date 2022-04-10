Porsche announces a partnership with another German company. Rimowa, known globally for its grooved suitcases since 1950, has designed and produced a hand-carry suitcase that's inspired by a true Porsche icon, the 911. For fans of both companies, this is certainly good news.

Dubbed the Rimowa x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita, the product is a limited edition suitcase. It's inspired by the 911 and designed to fit one as well. According to Porsche, the hand-carry case can fit neatly inside the 911's front trunk from the 996 generation onward up to the latest 992 generation. For air-cooled Porsches, the case can fit comfortably in the backseat.

Gallery: Porsche and Rimowa 911-Inspired Hand-Carry Suitcase

5 Photos

Of course, the Rimowa x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita reeks of 911 design cues. The glossy handle, locks, and strap holders are inspired by the shiny door mirrors, door handles, and hub caps of the original 911. The leather strap decorations of the suitcase pay homage to the leather straps used to secure the hoods of the 911 to the bodywork.

Then, there's the gold-plated, full-sized Porsche crest that sits nicely amid the Rimowa trademark grooves – the same one found on Porsche heritage models like the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition.

The 911-inspired Rimowa Pepita has a 30-liter capacity. Inside, the fabric recreates the checkered black and white Pepita cloth that covers Porsche 911's seats during its first decade of existence.

There's also a nod to the yellow engine compartment labels of the sports car, which housed the recommended tire pressure values. In the Rimowa, the yellow labels have instructions on how to use the locks. Lastly, a bespoke palladium buckle is used to secure the case, which harkens to Porsche 911 seat belts.

As mentioned, the Rimowa x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita is a limited-edition product. Only 911 cases will be made, which will be available at the Porsche Online Store from April 21, 2022.