Nissan announced back in November 2021 its proprietary all-solid-state batteries. With the aim to introduce the technology to the market by 2028, the Japanese automaker now has a prototype production facility for state-of-the-art batteries.

The prototype facility is housed within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture. A pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant in fiscal 2024 is planned, with materials, design and manufacturing processes for prototype production on the line to be studied at the prototype production facility.

The production of all-solid-state batteries is part of Nissan Ambition 2030. The images below come with the automaker's announcement.

Gallery: Nissan Shows Prototype Production Plant For All-Solid-State Batteries

33 Photos

According to Nissan, all-solid-state batteries can store more power with twice the energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries. They also have shorter charging times and cost lower due to the use of less expensive materials. By 2028, Nissan sees that the cost of all-solid-state batteries can be reduced to $75 per kWh in fiscal 2028 and to $65 per kWh.

Nissan believes that this is an opportunity to accelerate the popularity of electric vehicles. All-solid-state batteries can also be used in a wide range of vehicle segments, including pickup trucks.

"Nissan has been a leader in electrification technology through a wide range of R&D activities, from molecular-level battery material research to the development of safe, high-performance EVs. Our initiatives even include city development using EVs as storage batteries," said Kunio Nakaguro, executive vice president in charge of R&D.

Nissan isn't the only automaker that's venturing into making solid-state batteries in the bid to promote electric vehicles. Toyota's on the race, too, while the Hyundai Group has partnered with Massachusetts-based Factorial Energy to produce their own. Audi, on the other hand, is looking at making an electric supercar that uses solid-state batteries.