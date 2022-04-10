First C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible Sells For $1 Million

Thanks to a recent Barrett-Jackson Auction in Palm Beach, Florida, the first production C8 Corvette Z06 sold for $1million, which was donated to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The sale of this very special Corvette will be combined with proceeds from a previous charity auction of a C8 Z06 70th Anniversary coupe for a total donation amount of $4.6 million.

The new C8 Corvette Z06 is a ground breaking vehicle for both Chevy and naturally aspirated vehicles. The 5.5-liter V8 engine in the C8 Corvette Z06 is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever used in a production car. The LT6 V8 in the C8 Corvette Z06 revs all the way to an 8,600rpm redline and produce 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The LT6 V8 is a ground up design and doesn't share a single part with any other Chevy V8 engine. his powerful V8 is mated to a Tremec 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels.

The auction of this incredibly special car was won by Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. Henrick is owner Hendrick Motorsports who are 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions. His winning bid of $1million will all go to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. This specific donation with help TMCF’s new TQRP, a training initiative that helps aspiring K-12 educators develop their skills for success in challenging teaching environments.

The auction was not for a particular spec of C8 Corvette Z06 Convertible so Rick Hendrick will have the opportunity to completely customize his new car. The auction was simply for the opportunity to own the very first production C8 Corvette Z06 Convertible build slot which will make this particular car a collector’s dream.

In March Chevy had to halt C8 Corvette production due to parts shortages but Chevy never specified exactly what parts were in short supply. With Chevy’s struggles to meet the demands of current C8 orders, securing build slot for the exclusive C8 Z06 Convertible is a big win in a challenging market place.