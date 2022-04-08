On Thursday, April 7, Tesla held the Cyber Rodeo event that celebrated the official opening of the electric automaker's new factory in Austin, Texas. Along with lots of music, fireworks, and drones flying in the formation of the automaker's vehicles, Elon Musk wearing a cowboy hat and dark sunglasses took the stage to discuss the past, present, and future of the company.

Musk drove onto the stage in the first production Tesla Roadster while Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." played. The crowd was enthusiastic about getting to see the automaker's CEO. The first big announcement to come from his presentation was that a wide beta of Tesla's Full Self Driving software was coming later this year.

Gallery: Elon Musk Opens Gigafactory Texas

7 Photos

He then launched into touting the massive size of the Texas factory. The site measures a gargantuan 338 million square feet. If standing vertically, it would be 3,826 feet (1,166 meters) tall. For comparison, the Burj Khalifa is 2,722 feet (829 meters) high.

Musk claims that when fully operational, the factory in Texas should make be able to make around 1 million units a year. Around 500,000 of that would allegedly be the Model Y. Musk says the Cybertruck goes on sale in 2023 and also comes from this plant.

In addition to building vehicles, Tesla will also make batteries at this plant. It's part of the automaker's production assembly where there are cast parts for the front and rear and a structural pack in the middle.

Looking toward the future, Musk says that a robotaxi is on the way, and it "looks quite futuristic," he claims. Plus, version one of the Optimus robot is "hopefully" coming in 2023. It will "transform the world in a degree even greater than the cars," Musk believes.

Musk plans to use the rest of this year to get the factory in Texas up and running. In 2023, there is a "massive wave of new products" on the way. In addition to the Cybertruck, this allegedly includes the second-generation Roadster and the Semi.

After showing some of the first Model Y units to come from the factory, a Cybertruck drives onstage. Musk notes there are no door handles. Instead, the pickup knows that its owner is there.

The promo video below was part of the presentation.