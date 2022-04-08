This certainly isn't the first time we've seen the 2022 Lamborghini Countach. It's not even the first time we've heard it. At just under two minutes, this recent video from Varryx isn't even that long. But car-crazy enthusiasts love the sound of horsepower, and this clip offers a brief but delectable V12 sound clip that is the stuff of dreams.

Why is this one special? There are all kinds of Lamborghini Aventador exhaust videos available on the internet, and that's really what the Countach is under the skin. Its 6.5-liter V12 is much the same as you'd find in an Aventador SVJ, though it does incorporate the hybrid supercapacitor setup from the Sian to generate a total output of 803 horsepower (599 kilowatts). However, the exhaust routing is unique to the Countach – an ode to the quad outlets that graced the original model – so it's reasonable to expect a slightly different tune compared to its siblings.

Gallery: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

56 Photos

And then we hear it, about 15 seconds into the video. We're used to modern Lambos either idling calmly, or piercing the fabric of spacetime with a godlike shriek. But this new Countach doesn't scream. In fact, it rather sounds like the old one with a bit of baritone clatter. Granted, this wasn't a full-throttle, 8,500-rpm blast. And perhaps there's a bit of imagined sound on our part given the Countach's retro shape. But for us gearheads who remember the OG supercar when it was fresh and new, this is a very familiar, very welcome noise.

Production for the new Lamborghini Countach is capped at 112 units, and every single one is sold out. We suspect this particular car isn't one of them, unless someone decided a gray nose and a different set of wheels were in order. This is likely a Countach test vehicle, which could mean the sound we hear isn't exactly factory stock. If it isn't, here's hoping an upgrade is offered for buyers, because we seriously want to hear this car again.

Now, excuse us as we peruse YouTube for classic Countach clips to take us into the weekend.