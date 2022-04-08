BMW is slowly putting together the facelifted X5 M. The company is giving the entire X5 line a makeover, and that includes the X5 M that sits at the top. Our spy photographers have captured the crossover in various stages of development over the last year, but the latest spy shots appear to show the model with new taillight graphics for the first time.

The new photos capture the entire crossover, but it’s still wearing camouflage across the front and rear fascias, hiding BMW’s styling tweaks. The X5 M will receive the standard mid-cycle upgrades – a new grille, revamped headlights, tweaked bumper styling, and other visual enhancements over the outgoing model. It’ll adopt the grille styling from the X6, which could include the X6’s illuminated grille, too.

Gallery: BMW X5 M Spy Photos

36 Photos

There’s still camouflage covering the rear hatch and bumper, but the taillights should draw your attention. They’ve been partially exposed in previous spy shots, but the new pics show a different design with different camouflage attempting to hide them. It looks like the X5 M will get new taillight graphics at a minimum, but it’s difficult to determine the changes with the rear still hidden.

The X5 M’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 will soldier on under the hood. Don’t expect any changes, with the top-tier X5 M Competition delivering up to 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) just as before. Those wanting something less powerful will have the rest of the updated X5 lineup to pick from. This will likely be the last non-hybrid V8 for the model, too.

Inside, BMW will likely continue its trend of updating models with the latest interior goodies. The new X5 M will likely receive the brand’s iDrive8 infotainment system and a sizable dash-mounted screen. The automaker did something similar in the updated 8 Series lineup. BMW will probably make other tweaks, but they won’t be drastic changes.

BMW hasn’t indicated when the new X5 and the hotter X5 M will arrive. We expect the updated X5 line to debut sometime this year for the 2023 model year, but we don’t know if we’ll see the entire model range or just the regular X5. We hope the reveal isn’t too far into the future.