Maserati will make its Formula E debut in Season 9 of the all-electric competition and the Italian automaker has just announced a new multi-year partnership with ROKit Venturi Racing. While that’s surely exciting – Maserati will become the first automotive marque from Italy to join Formula E – something even more interesting was distributed with the official press release for the new cooperation. It comes in the form of a press image depicting the GranTurismo Folgore.

For the uninitiated, Maserati wants to go fully electric by 2030 and the said model will play a pivotal role in this plan. It will become the brand’s first production electric vehicle when it debuts sometime next year. We’ve already seen teaser images hinting at its design but now we have a photo of an actual car sitting next to Davide Grasso and Scott Swid, CEOs of Maserati and ROKit Venturi Racing, respectively.

As you can see from the attached image, this is not exactly the final production version of the electric Maserati. Sure, the body and lights seem to be in their final form but there’s still some camouflage covering portions of the front fascia. Also, from what we are able to see, thin blue camouflage foil is also hiding the actual shape of the shoulder line around the rear fenders. Overall, the GranTurismo Folgore is already shaping up as one of the best-looking electric vehicles, though we'll reserve our final judgment for the moment when all of the body camouflage will come off about a year from now.

On the tech side, Maserati is making big promises about the zero-emissions coupe. It will ride on a new platform and will be powered by three electric motors. In its most powerful configuration, the car will have more than 1,200 horsepower (883 kilowatts) delivered to all four wheels. Even more impressively, the 0-60 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint should take less than three seconds, according to the automaker, and the top speed should be around 190 mph (306 kph). An 800-volt battery pack mounted low in the car will provide electric energy.

As for the new cooperation with ROKit Venturi Racing, Maserati says it will boost the brand’s return to motorsport with its “determination and desire to compete and win on circuits all over the world.” The company will make its debut on the Formula E starting grid with the new Gen3 car, which is the lightest, most powerful, and fastest in the history of the electric competition.