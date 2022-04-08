Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

New Audi Q6 E-Tron Spy Pics Provide A Peek At The EV’s Interior

The Q6 E-Tron gives Audi another electric crossover. In a few of these pictures, the photographers are able to look through the window and get a glimpse of the concealed cabin.

Audi S6 Test Mule Spied With Loud, Real Exhaust Beneath Fake Tips

This test mule uses a modified Audi S6. The exhausts are the most notable change. The company would never sell a production model with pipes in such an awkward place.

BMW 1 Series Spied With Quad Exhaust Tips, Could Be M140i

We believe this is the successor to the BMW M135i that might go by the name M140i. It has quad exhaust outlets.

BMW M3 CS Drops Heavy Camo, Shows Off Face In New Spy Photos

BMW is prepping an even hotter M3 to fit above the existing Competition model. There's a more aggressive front splitter. Upgrades to the engine could push the output as high as 540 horsepower (402 kilowatts). 

BMW X6 Facelift Spied Up Close And Personal

This refreshed BMW X6 refresh is just sitting in a parking spot along the road. It provides a great look at the tweaks to the upcoming model.

Ford Tourneo Connect Spy Pics Show Van Will Get Plug-In Hybrid Variant

The Ford Tourneo Connect plug-in hybrid shares a platform with the Volkswagen Caddy, like other variants of the two commercial models.

Next-Gen Ford Transit Custom Spied With Production Body

Ford is developing a new generation of the Ford Transit Custom. This one looks a lot like the existing van, but the six lug nuts on the wheels point to the possibility of the next-gen version using different underpinnings. The wheelbase seems longer, too.

Land Rover Defender 130 Spied Leaning Through Corners At The 'Ring

Looking for a bigger Land Rover Defender with a full third row in the back? The 130 variant is the answer. It should be about 13 inches longer than the 110.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Facelift Spied Testing At The Nürburgring

The Mercedes-AMG G63 receives minor design tweaks to the front and rear. Expect the updated model to debut this year.

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 53 and 63 Go For More Shakedown Runs

The Mercedes-AMG GT is coming back for a second generation. This time it's exclusively a coupe and shares some things with the new SL-Class. This gallery includes looks at the 53 and higher-performance 63 variants.

New Mini 3-Door Hatch Spy Shots Capture Model With Familiar Styling

Mini prepares for its electric future with this next-gen Cooper Hardtop. The more rounded design has similarities to the shape of the model from BMW's revival of the brand in the early 2000s.

Mini Countryman S Spied Lapping The Nurburgring

The sporty Mini Countryman S has quad exhausts and a lower ride height, compared to the standard model. 

Fresh Porsche 911 Dakar Spy Shots Catch Coupe Back At Nurburgring

The model we previously called the Porsche 911 Safari we know believe goes by the name Dakar. It continues to ride on a lifted suspension and has modified front-end styling.

