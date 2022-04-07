When the new Ford Bronco Raptor debuted early in 2022, the big news was its bigger footprint. We mean that literally, as the upgraded SUV is both wider and taller than its siblings. It also packs a harder punch thanks to a 400-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 under the hood. As such, little attention was given to details like the digital instrument display.

Ford is keen to rectify that with a deep dive devoted entirely to the Bronco Raptor's 12-inch digital instrument display. Obviously, its primary mission is to deliver key information about the vehicle to the driver. Such a mission doesn't have to be boring, so to inject a bit more life into the process, video game designers were called upon to help create specialty screens for each G.O.A.T. mode. That's seven all total, utilizing a mix of graphics and colors to give each mode its own visual identity.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Raptor Digital Instrument Cluster

8 Photos

For example, tow/haul mode shows a Bronco with a trailer, and colors shift to yellow as an homage to construction vehicles. In Rock Crawl mode you'll see a slow-moving Bronco animation on rough terrain. In Normal mode, the screen shows blue because Ford's normal brand color is blue. Is it all a bit gimmicky? Absolutely. But it's also pretty cool. And the screens are customizable, too.

One special display screen not as gimmicky is Performance View. This screen is available for use with any drive mode and depicts high-speed, off-road action akin to Baja. It reorganizes information such as engine RPM to more easily communicate such data to the driver.

"Performance View changes a driver’s impression of how to use the vehicle, with an intuitive layout that puts redline at the 12 o’clock position and uses a drivetrain avatar to really get the focus on optimizing the performance of the drive," said Ford Digital Design Manager Mark Sich. "The entire focus is to provide the driver with important information as efficiently as possible."

When will buyers finally be able to experience these screens, the upgraded suspension, and the 400-hp punch? Ford says the Bronco Raptor will reach dealerships this summer.