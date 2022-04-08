It's time for the annual Jeep Easter Safari. The off-road-focused brand has 10 concepts to display at this year's event. Five of them are directly from the automaker, two are from the Jeep Performance Parts accessory division, and three are from the 2021 SEMA show.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept

2 Photos

For the 2021 Jeep Easter Safari the company debuted the fully electric Wrangler Magneto concept. This year it gets a 2.0 update. The powertrain now runs at a peak 600 amps, and this provides a huge increase in horsepower. The latest Magneto makes 625 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 850 pound-feet (1,152 Newton-meters) of torque, versus 285 hp (213 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) for the previous iteration.

Jeep claims the Magneto 2.0 can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.0 seconds. In an odd move for an EV, there's a six-speed manual that sends power through the Wrangler Rubicon’s Rock-Trac transfer case. Four lithium-ion batteries provide a total of 70 kilowatt-hours of capacity. There's no range estimate.

To give the Magneto 2.0 a special appearance, Jeep adds 12 inches to the wheelbase of a two-door Wrangler. There's also a 3.0-inch lift that allows for fitting 20-inch wheels with massive 40-inch off-road tires. There are custom bumpers and carbon-fiber fender flares.

Jeep Bob Concept

Gallery: Jeep Bob Concept

2 Photos

Meet Bob. It takes a Gladiator Rubicon and slices off 12 inches from the bed in a style that's known as bobbing. Jeep also gets rid of the doors and B-pillars for a very airy cabin. A custom hardtop has perforation with canvas stretched over it to provide protection from the elements while still letting in light. Custom bumpers are much shorter than stock to improve the approach and departure angles.

Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 that breathes through a Mopar cold-air intake. It runs through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Mechanically, the truck gains Dynatrac Pro-Rock 60 axles. The suspension has a 3.0-inch lift and uses components from King Coils and Bypass shocks. The 20-inch beadlock wheels support 40-inch off-road tires.

Jeep Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept

Gallery: Jeep Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept

2 Photos

The Rubicon name appeared on the 2003 Wrangler. This model celebrates the 20th anniversary of the rugged model. It uses the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 as a starting point. It gains a dual-mode exhaust, a hood with a scoop in the center, custom-built half doors, and a power-folding top with removable side panels.

The SUV rides on a 2-inch lift from Jeep Performance Parts. It has 17-inch Mopar beadlock-capable wheels and 37-inch mud-terrain tires. A Warn winch is on the front bumper, and there's a steel skidplate.

Jeep ’41 Concept

Gallery: Jeep ’41 Concept

2 Photos

The Willys MB was the original Jeep that served in World War II. This Wrangler 4xe pays tribute to it with an olive drab exterior with matching 17-inch wheels and a tan soft top. The black powder-coated steel bumpers include a Warn winch at the front. There a 2-inch lift from Jeep Performance Parts and 35-inch mud-terrain tires.

Inside, the model has canvas-covered seats that feature digital camo inserts. The gearshift has a custom cap from the Jeep Graphic Studio.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV Concept

Gallery: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV Concept

2 Photos

This very blue Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe has a custom roof rack with integrated tie-downs. Jeep covers the rest of the roof in black Rhino Liner for improved durability up there. Other tweaks include the custom fog light bezels and vinyl graphics along the sides. There are 20-inch wheels with a Neutral Gray finish and 33-inch BF Goodrich mud-terrain tires.

Inside, there's saddle-colored upholstery on the seats with houndstooth inserts and Surf Blue stitching.

Jeep Birdcage Concept By Jeep Performance Parts

Gallery: Jeep Birdcage Concept by JPP

2 Photos

The Birdcage is one of the two concepts from Jeep Performance Parts. This Wrangler 4xe receives all sorts of accessories to make the plug-in hybrid more capable off-road. The body is the color Eagle Brown.

It has a 2-inch lift with Fox shocks and a custom front bumper with an integrated skid plate and steel support bars. The fender flares have removable daytime running light covers. The back has aluminum taillamp guards that protect the lamps from damage. The rig has 17-inch, five-spoke beadlock wheels with BF Goodrich KM3 37-inch tires.

The top of the roll cage has three, 14-inch LED light bars. The Rhino-Rack cargo basket can hold up to 600 pounds.

Jeep D-Coder Concept by Jeep Performance Parts

Gallery: Jeep D-Coder Concept by JPP

2 Photos

The Jeep Gladiator D-Coder Concept is the other vehicle from Jeep Performance Parts. It loads the pickup with over 35 pieces from the aftermarket division and Mopar. Each one of them is Maraschino Red and has a QR code so that people can quickly find a component's listing in the online catalog. The upgrades include a new front bumper with a winch and spotlights, a snorkel, tubular doors, rock rails, and a storage basket in the cargo bed.

2021 SEMA Concepts

Jeep Wrangler 4xe SEMA Concept Jeep Wrangler Overlook SEMA Concept Kaiser Jeep M725 SEMA Concept

The final three vehicles for the Jeep Easter Safari are from last year's SEMA Show. There's a Wrangler 4xe SEMA concept with a bunch of accessories from Jeep Performance Parts. The Wrangler Overlook concept takes a Sahara and adds a third row of seats. Finally, the Kaiser Jeep M725 concept converts a 1967 Kaiser Jeep M725 military ambulance into a modern off-roader.