Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

The new GR Corolla is Toyota’s only performance hatchback currently available in the United States. Unfortunately, the range is limited to just a single body style – a five-door hatch. In virtual reality, however, there’s also a three-door version and it looks awesome.

Another interesting idea based on the new GR Corolla – a sedan version, which looks a lot like the Subaru WRX in our eyes. The demand in this segment is low, though, which basically means the chances of seeing such a car, in reality, are close to zero.

More power, bigger brakes, all-wheel drive, and an automatic gearbox – all these are expected to be standard on the upcoming BMW M3 CS. In the design department, expect small visual tweaks to reflect the hardcore track nature of the sedan.

Peugeot wants to have a rival for the new Citroen C5 X and the upcoming Opel Insignia. The 4008 will reportedly share its underpinnings with the 308 and 3008, which means we can expect familiar technologies under the skin. The design, however, will be different from the brand’s other models.