Launched in 2017, the current generation Lexus LS has been one of the benchmark models in the luxury segment in the last five years. It is now entering the 2022 model year, which brought new standard and optional features across the range. As a result, the most powerful version, the hybrid LS 500h, is more expensive compared to the previous model year. Actually, it’s a lot more expensive.

Lexus officially lists the 2022 LS 500h with a starting price of $113,075 after a $1,075 destination charge, as CarsDirect reports. In 2021, the hybrid luxury sedan was available at $91,575, which means the price is up significantly by $21,500 this year. The cheapest regular 2022 LS costs $77,075 or $36,000 less than the hybrid model. There’s a very simple explanation of the major price hike, though.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Lexus LS shop now

Lexus has a simplified trim structure for 2022 and there are fewer optional features. The 2022 LS 500h now comes only with all-wheel drive and is almost fully loaded with features such as Lexus Teammate, an advanced driver assistance system, and Lexus Safety System 2.5+. More importantly, features that were previously part of the optional Luxury Package, including an adaptive air suspension system, head-up display, and panoramic-view monitor, are now standard.

Last year, Lexus made a similar move by increasing the hybrid sedan’s price by approximately $10,000. It was the result of "a new simplified package strategy which reduces build complexity and provides guests with popular specs."

For the 2022 model year, the LS got almost invisible visual changes but more important improvements are hiding under the skin. For example, a retuned suspension setup should offer a more comfortable ride, plus revised spring and damper rates for enhanced handling. The Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) was also modified by employing revised linear solenoids and control valves.