We've caught a few 2023 Hyundai Palisade test vehicles out and about in recent months, wearing heavy camouflage to hide a forthcoming facelift. We still don't have full disclosure about the changes, but new teaser images from Hyundai take a big step in that direction. The final step comes on April 13, when the facelifted Palisade is scheduled to debut.

As expected, the automaker's current design language will grace the front of the flagship SUV. The bold grille doesn't share the angles or the triangle inserts seen on the Tucson, but the theme is similar with thin wings at the top. On the Tucson, these corners are actually lights that blend with the grille, but that may not be the case here. Spy shots show cutouts in the heavy camo suggesting lights are there, but we've never seen them illuminated.

We have seen the vertical-oriented running lights, which arguably share center stage in these teasers with the grille. We've also seen the primary headlights located in the corner housings, though you can't see them in the teasers. Even with image levels pumped up in Photoshop, we're treated to a sea of black next to the L-shaped running light.

A second teaser offers a profile view of the front clip. It shows a very broad, square face that mirrors the squared-off grille. It should give the updated Palisade a very distinct face compared to Tucson, while at the same time displaying some commonality in the overall design. Elegant spoke wheels are shown for the first time, looking quite different from the pseudo-five-spoke aluminum rims on the current range-topping Calligraphy trim level. In its teaser press release, Hyundai specifically calls out these new wheels as offering a "premium appearance," suggesting the photos could depict the top trim level.

What other changes can we expect on the updated Palisade? Spy photos have shown prototypes with heavy camouflage on the sides, though we suspect changes there are minimal. More heavy camo conceals the rear, which could incorporate a version of the Tucson's split taillights connected by a horizontal strip across the hatch. As for the interior and powertrain, we expect only minimal changes, if any.

All will be revealed on April 13. You can watch the 2023 Hyundai Palisade reveal live, right here at Motor1.com.