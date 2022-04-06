Tata Motors, the company that once had the world's cheapest new car in its lineup, now has a brand new concept vehicle. And it’s not a prototype of a new budget city car but a very good-looking coupe-SUV with an all-electric powertrain. Friends, say hello to the Tata Curvv, which previews the brand’s future design language and will morph into a production model within the next two years.

The Curvv has been designed to offer the best possible balance between appearance, performance, and practicality. The overall shape of the vehicle reminds us of the Renault Arkana and the likes, though we have to admit the shorter overhangs make it look sportier than its European competitors. With this being a concept, there are no door handles and small cameras replace the side mirrors.

One certainly interesting design feature is the LED strip at the back, which follows the shape of the rear window. Above it, there’s a split-design spoiler, which acts as a separator between the boot lid and the panoramic roof. Just below the innovative light element, there’s another LED strip connecting the taillights.

The interior follows a similar minimalist design recipe with e flat dashboard and a large tablet-style display on top of it. The HVAC panel has capacitive touch buttons and there’s also a floating center console with a rotary gear selector. The steering wheel is upholstered with blue leather on the outer circle and a nice cloth on the inner circle matching the dashboard finish. A second smaller screen provides basic information about the vehicle and the journey.

Tata says the production version of the Curvv concept will be launched within the next two years with the first to arrive being the all-electric version. The model will be based on the company’s Generation 2 EV platform and will also be available with combustion and/or hybrid powertrains. In our eyes, if at least 70 or 80 percent of the concept’s design goes into the production model, it will be one very attractive product. Unfortunately, it will be sold only in India.