Last year, Chevy, Ram, and Ford took the top three spots to become America’s best-selling vehicles. Trucks have led the sales chart for years, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be different this year. Ongoing complications from the coronavirus pandemic, rising gas prices, the semiconductor shortage, and the war in Ukraine all continue to hinder global vehicle production. However, trucks continued to sell well through the first quarter of 2022.

The Ford F-Series, which includes the F-150 and Super Duty, remains the sales king, with Ford selling 140,701 pickups through March. That is more than the competition, but its sales cratered compared to the same time last year when Ford sold 204,797 trucks. That’s a 31 percent decrease.

Ram keeps its second-place spot after stealing it from the Chevy Silverado at the end of 2021; however, it’s barely ahead. So far, Ram moved 127,116 pickups in the first three months of 2022. That’s more than Chevy’s 121,107 pickups, but Ram sales are down 15 percent compared to 2021, when it sold 148,836 pickups. Chevy sales are also down, but not by nearly as much as its competitors. In 2021, Chevy moved 126,591 trucks, down 4.3 percent.

Nissan and Toyota also offer pickups, but they are nowhere near surpassing Chevy, Ram, and Ford. Tundra has so far sold 22,643 trucks in 2022, up 16.8 percent from the 19,134 sold in Q1 2021. The Titan trails all of them, with sales down 14 percent from 2021 – 6,415 to 7,463.

Model Q1 2022 Sales Q1 2021 Sales % Change Ford F-Series 140,701 204,797 -31.0% Ram Pickups 127,116 148,836 -15.0% Chevrolet Silverado 121,107 126,591 -4.3% Toyota Tundra 22,643 19,134 +16.8% Nissan Titan 6,415 7,463 -14%

It’s unclear how the rest of 2022 will go, though automakers continue to face an uphill battle, even with popular pickups. The ongoing crises continue to force automakers to pause production, sell cars without some of their features, or store incomplete models until the final parts do arrive. It doesn’t appear as if issues, like the automakers' precarious supply chains, will make it any easier.

