David Brown Automotive, a British boutique automaker, has a new model – the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition. The automaker has partnered with Marshall Amplification to celebrate the music brand’s 60th anniversary with a special-edition Mini Remastered model that incorporates the music brand’s aesthetic into the iconic Mini.

The Mini Remastered Marshall Edition differentiates itself from the rest of David Brown Automotive’s Mini Remastered line with unique visual touches inside and out. The 60 cars receive exclusive Marshall Black exterior paint that’s livened up with dark-chrome brightwork and Marshall Gold paint accents – two colors well-associated with the music brand. The Mini also gets a hand-painted coach line, pinstripes, and Marshall branding on the doors.

Gallery: Mini Remastered Marshall Edition

44 Photos

Gold touches extend beyond the paintwork, with the Mini’s black 12-inch wheels getting gold accents and Marshall’s gold “M” logo on the center caps. The wheels hide gold brake calipers, a color also used on the grille, which is made to mimic the look of the front of Marshall’s audio equipment. Completing the exterior are hand-made badges finished in Marshall Gold enamel.

Inside, David Brown Automotive and Marshall continue the black-and-gold branding and more music-inspired touches. The dash, center console, switchgear, hand brake, and doors all sport gold accents. Even the pedals are gold that features “Skip Track” (clutch ), “Play” (accelerator), and “Pause” (brake) engraved into them. The hand-trimmed black leather seats feature contrast gold stitching with the Marshall logo embroidered on the seats.

The car also has some serious audio upgrades that go beyond the in-car system, which is upgraded over the standard offering with new dash-mounted speakers and other improvements. The glove compartment sports the brand’s new Motif ANC wireless earbuds and a charge port for them.

However, the car’s best feature is its trunk, or what’s in it – a slide-out, fully integrated Marshall DSL1 Combo amplifier. It comes with an independent power supply, but the car also features a portable Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker for more mobile tunes.

The Mini pairs a 1.3-liter A-series engine to a five-speed manual gearbox. Marshall and David Brown Automotive will donate a portion of each sale to the Music Venue Trust. This UK charity supports independent concert venues affected by the coronavirus pandemic.