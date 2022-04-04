The Koenigsegg Gemera debuted in March 2020 as the brand's first four-seat hypercar. Just over two years later, the Swedish automaker now has its first drivable prototype with all of the systems onboard. Development continues, but company boss Christian Von Koenigsegg shows the machine's current state in a new video.

Two other Koenigseggs make cameo appearances in this clip. We see the first Jesko prototype and the initial Regera test vehicle. The Gemera is the star of the show, though.

As a refresher, the Gemera combines a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged three-cylinder engine with three electric motors – one in front and two at the rear. The result is 1,700 horsepower (1,268 kilowatts) and 2,581 pound-feet (3,500 Newton-meters) of torque. This gets the four-seater to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in an estimated 1.9 seconds and a projected top speed of 249 mph (400 kph).

The powertrain has all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, and torque vectoring that can send power to each corner.

The battery provides up to 31 miles (50 kilometers) of purely electric driving. When in EV mode, the Gemera can reach up to 186 mph (300 kph).

Von Koenigsegg says that the company is still working on the car, including tuning the exhaust note, and it shows. The sound coming out of the pipes could be described as "industrial" at idle. The note becomes more aggressive as the revs climb.

At this point, the Gemera development vehicle can only rev to around 4,500 rpm. When finished, it should be able to reach about 8,500 revs.

The interior of this Gemera is still unfinished and lots of wires are visible. When complete, the supercar can fit four occupants in relative luxury, at least by performance vehicle standards. There are four heated and cooled cupholders, front and rear infotainment screens, three-zone climate control, and wireless phone chargers for both rows of seats. Buyers can even get a set of custom luggage in the same color scheme as the cabin.

Koenigsegg plans to build 300 units of the Gemera. It's not clear when the final production units might begin delivery.