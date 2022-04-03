The Mercedes-AMG G63 is in for a mid-cycle refresh and based on recent spy shots we should see the real thing very soon. The previous generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around in various levels of update for almost 40 years before the most recent G-Class broke cover. With this new update on the horizon, it will be very interesting to see how Mercedes-Benz plans to keep the current model around.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class or G Wagon as its affectionately referred to is a favorite among Mercedes-Benz SUV customers.

Many customers even flocked to the performance-oriented Mercedes-AMG tuned versions like the G63 that include powerful engines and impressive on and off-road capability.

Today we see the mid-cycle refresh of the Mercedes-AMG G63 being tested at the Nurburgring. Thes spy shots show a mostly familiar Mercedes-AMG G63 with camo covering both the front and rear facia where the Mercedes-AMG G63 decided to add some new design elements that they aren’t ready to show us just yet.

The current generation Mercedes-AMG G63 is an impressive performance SUV. Power comes from a hand-built twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 577 horsepower (430 Kilowatts) and 627 lb-ft (850 Newton Meters) of torque. This powerful V8 is mated to AMG’s 9-speed SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. This powerful drivetrain is mated to a full-time all-wheel-drive system that features a 2-speed transfer case and three lockable differentials.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is a very unique blend of genuine off-road capability and impressive on-road manners with track capabilities. The Mercedes-AMG G63 can sprint from 0 to 60mph in 4.5-seconds with a top speed of 149mph with the optional top speed increase.

We expect the current update of the Mercedes-AMG G63 to include minor exterior work with an interior update. The prototype in the spy shots had its dash cover, which means we can expect changes to the interior and current technology offerings.

It’s possible that Mercedes-AMG could also add their new mild-hybrid setup to the next-gen Mercedes-AMG G63. Known as EQ Boost, this mild hybrid system adds 21 horsepower (16 Kilowatts) and 184 lb-ft (250 Newton Meters) of torque to the already powerful V8 for more power and better fuel economy.