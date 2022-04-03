The reborn Bizzarrini brand is hard at work completing the final development of their 5300 GT Corsa revival classic race cars. Bizzarrini was reborn in 2020 after closing its doors more the 50 years ago. The renaissance of Bizzarrini led to the reintroduction of the 5300 GT Corsa, which is currently in the finals stages of development before production begins later this year.

If you’re not familiar with Giotto Bizzarrini then maybe you’ve heard of some of his work. Bizzarrini was a legendary Italian engineer during the early days of Italian supercar production. Bizzarrini designed Lamborghini’s first V12 engine in 1963 that powered the brand’s first car, the 350 GT. This V12 design was so good that Lamborghini continued to develop it until 2010 giving it a 47-year life span. Bizzarrini moved on to work at Ferrari where he worked on the development of the Ferrari 250 GTO and Ferrari 250 “Breadvan”. Bizzarrini left Ferrari after a dispute with Enzo who fire Giotto along with three other key executive members.

This dispute is what let Bizzarrini to start his own car company to beat Ferrari at the 24 hours of Lemans. Much like the Ford versus Ferrari battles at Lemans, Enzo was an expert at creating competition.

The Bizzarrini 5300GT was built to take on the 5.0-liter class at the 1965 24 Hours of Lemans, where it won the class and finished 9th overall. Today this legendary design is being modernized for a new crop of customers who are ready to enjoy Bizzarrini’s pure design. According to the revived Bizzarrini brand, there are plans to build 24 5300GTs once development is completed.

The new continuation 5300GT will retain much of the same build and engineering as the original but with the added safety of modern fuel cells and a modern race-spec roll cage. According to Bizzarrini, the engine will remain true to the original car, “period-specific 5,300 cubic centimeter V8 with Weber 45 DCOE (Doppio Corpo Orizzontale E) carburetors developing between over 400 horsepower.”