General Motors Design on Instagram (@generalmotorsdesign) has shared an interesting sketch of what it seems to be a high-riding crossover. It carries GM's current design language, though details point us to believing that it's an EV crossover. And more importantly, that black boomerang on the side resembles what you see on the Chevy Corvette C8. Is this a preview of an electric Corvette SUV?

Well, yes and no. We're used to seeing design studies and sketches posted over on Instagram by General Motors Design. And most of the times, they are what they are – studies and scribbles of imagination.

This rendering was made by Jason Chen (@macotodesign), who, according to his Instagram profile, is a creative designer at GMC.

However, an electric Corvette crossover isn't exactly a fresh idea. Rumors of a separate Corvette brand with an SUV and a sedan have surfaced as early as 2019. The reports came from a number of GM insiders.

In 2021, a Bloomberg report said that GM is already working on at least one electric Corvette SUV, which will signal the start of Corvette as a family of performance vehicles – similar to what Ford did with the Mustang Mach-E. The sources requested not be named for obvious reasons, but it seems like they were privy to the matter.

The sources also shared that several Corvette-brand concept vehicle designs are already underway, made by GM designers. Previous reports also said that the vehicle could come out as early as 2025.

So, is this rendering a preview of the upcoming electric Corvette SUV? It could be one of them, but we'll see whether this one would inspire the rumored model and ultimately translate into the production version.

In any case, purists won't be happy about it, that's for sure. Unit sales, however, is another story.