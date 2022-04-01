It’s been nearly two years since Ford and VW agreed to develop vehicles together. The first fruits of that partnership are already here and growing. In October, Ford introduced the 2022 Tourneo Connect, a redesigned version of the Volkswagen Caddy. However, the company didn’t reveal the model’s complete lineup as new spy pictures show Ford has plans to launch a plug-in hybrid variant.

The spy pics don’t show the van wearing any camouflage coverings, even though it sports a mismatched front fascia and clip. The 2022 Tourneo Connect’s face is unmistakable, but eagled-eye readers will notice the rear looks odd. It still sports the VW logo and the Caddy badging. Whoops. This Tourneo will differentiate itself from the rest of the lineup with its massive charge port on the front fender, where VW typically locates the opening.

The van will likely adopt the hybrid powertrain found in the VW Golf. That means it’ll have a 1.4-liter gasoline engine paired with a strong electric motor and a battery. The Golf eHybrid delivers 204 horsepower (152 kilowatts) combined while offering 64 kilometers (40 miles) of fully electric range. It’s unclear if the Ford will adopt the same powertrain or receive something unique to the Blue Oval, though that's doubtful. The van’s new powertrain will be a nice addition to the gasoline and diesel variants.

If the eHybrid powertrain carries over unchanged, it’ll be the model’s most powerful variant. The 1.5-liter turbocharged EcoBoost makes 115 horsepower (85 kilowatts), while the 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel pumps out 112 hp (90) or 102 hp (75 kW) depending on the tune. A manual gearbox is standard for those two models, with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic optional, which might be standard in the hybrid. Ford even offers the more powerful diesel with all-wheel drive when equipped with a manual gearbox.

The gas and diesel versions go on sale this spring, but those looking for something even more fuel-efficient will have to wait. The hybrid Ford van is expected to debut before the end of this year as a 2023 model.

