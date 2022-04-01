Ram uses April Fool's Day as an opportunity to mock the looks of its major competitors: the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado. The Ram Trucker Cover goes over the other pickups to make them look like the brand's own offering.

The video for the Ram Trucker Cover uses the format of a commercial on late-night TV that's trying to sell a useless product. An unseen narrator asks our protagonist whether he is tired of seeing his friend's F-150. Obviously, the answer is yes, and this cover is the solution. The end of the ad shows a version for the Silverado.

Gallery: 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition

10 Photos

In essence, this idea is just a regular car cover, but the outside looks like a Ram 1500. The presentation of the ad is charming, though. Like in many of these real commercials, there's a list of places where you can use the Trucker Cover, and the suggested locations include funny places like baby showers and pot-bellied pig races.

Motor1.com reached out to Ram to see if it planned to build a few of these covers just to play into the joke. The company isn't making them for real.

In 2021, Ram's truck offerings were the second-strongest selling vehicles in the United States. The company moved 569,388 of them, which was up 1.0 percent year over year. Ford delivered 726,004 examples (down 7.8 percent) of the F-Series to take the bestseller crown once again. Chevy sold 529,765 units (down 10.8 percent) of the Silverado.

Ram is currently looking toward the future by preparing to launch a fully electric pickup in 2024. So far, the company is only showing it in renderings, but the styling elements include a bold lighting signature in the front. There's a bulging hood and chunky fenders.

Mechanical details about the electric Ram are still very limited. It reportedly rides on the STLA Frame platform, which can handle batteries with a capacity of over 200 kilowatt-hours. This could provide a range of around 500 miles (805 kilometers). It has to go against the F-150 Lightning, Silverado EV, Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and other potential competitors in the electric pickup segment.