When the 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS arrives at US dealers later this spring, it will start at $148,550. That price includes the $1,050 destination charge and a lot of power from AMG’s first battery-electric production model.

The AMG EQS certainly has the performance numbers to back up that price. The dual-motor powertrain can pump out up to 751 horsepower (560 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque with the car’s boost function. The car’s standard output is still a bonkers 649 hp (483 kW) and 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) of torque. Mercedes will offer the AMG EQS in two trims: Exclusive and Pinnacle. However, the company didn’t detail their specific differences.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS: First Drive Review

46 Photos

The AMG EQS will go on sale with a long list of standard features that includes the brand’s massive, 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that hides three screens under a single sheet of glass. Every AMG EQS model also arrives with the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, the AMG Ride Control+ suspension, and rear-wheel steering. The car also receives the brand’s suite of safety features.

AMG did more than turn up the power. Engineers tweaked several aspects of the car, giving it a unique subframe, motor mountings, and rear axle beam. AMG engineers also installed the AMG Sound Experience, allowing drivers to select three sound characteristics for their vehicles.

Power comes from a 107.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that can receive over-the-air updates to rejigger the car’s battery management system. The range is still a mystery, though the AMG EQS can add 186 miles (300 kilometers) of range in just 15 minutes with the quick-charging. Mercedes will offer AMG EQS customers complimentary 30-minute DC fast charging and two years of free maintenance.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS might be a first for the performance brand, but it won’t be the last. Partial and fully electric powertrains are proliferating throughout the Mercedes and AMG lineups. We expect to learn the car’s official range closer to the car’s launch later this spring. The AMG EQS constitutes a $45,000 premium over the standard EQS’s starting price at just over $100,000. Is the extra power worth the price premium?