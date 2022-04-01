Having a bad day? Enjoy the schadenfreude of seeing an overzealous Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar driver kiss the wall while lapping Silverstone. It's not a hard hit, but any damage to a vehicle with an estimated asking price of $3.2 million is a big deal.

The brief video comes from race car driver Adam Christodoulou. He's standing along the wall at Silverstone, and the Valkyrie comes around the corner. The back end comes loose. The person behind the wheel catches the slide, but the tail comes around the other way.

If the track were just a little bit wider, everything would have been fine. But, it's not. Listening to the audio, you can hear the sickening crunch when the rear end makes contact with the wall.

In the Instagram thread, someone asked Christodoulou about the damage. He responded: "apparently just a bit of rear quarter body work and brown drivers seat."

After years of development, Aston Martin finally delivered the first Valkyrie in November 2021. The company plans to build 150 examples of the standard model, 85 copies of the open-roof Spider, and 40 units of the track-only AMR Pro version.

The standard version of the Valkyrie packs a Cosworth-built 6.5-liter V12 that redlines at 11,000 rpm and a Rimac-sourced hybrid system for a total of 1,139 horsepower (850 kilowatts). The machine can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed well over 200 mph (322 kph). Each car takes 2,000 man-hours to produce.

The Valkyrie Spider has a slightly different design by dropping the hardtop's gullwing doors in favor of ones with a dihedral opening. Two removable roof panels allows for open-air driving. The powertrain carries over from the coupe, and this variant can still reach 205 mph (330 kph).

The AMR model drops the hybrid system, but the V12 still makes 1,000 hp (746 kW). The modified body produces twice as much downforce as the road car, allowing for more than 3G of lateral acceleration.