Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
New Audi Q6 E-Tron Fully Reveals Its Face In Latest Spy Photos
One photo in this gallery catches the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron with the fabric covering off of its nose. The rest of the shots show it in a camouflage wrap.
Gallery: New Audi Q6 E-Tron Spy Shots
Refreshed BMW 3 Series Spied Testing In Police Trim
We've seen the refreshed BMW 3 Series a lot but never as a police car like in these images.
Gallery: BMW 3 Series Touring Facelift Police Car Spy Photos
Cadillac XT3 Spied Testing Under Loads Of Camouflage
Our spies believe this is the Cadillac XT3 that would slot below the XT4. Although, there's not much in terms of design that really indicates that this is an upcoming Cadillac.
Gallery: Cadillac XT3 Spy Shots
Next-Gen Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Spied Looking Rugged On The Road
A new generation of the Chevrolet Colorado is coming. This is the rugged ZR2 variant with a different front bumper, raised ride height, and off-road-capable tires.
Gallery: Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Spy Shots
Hyundai HB20 Spy Shots Show Subcompact Hatch Getting Design Refresh
The Hyundai HB20 is a subcompact hatchback that the company offers in some markets. Power comes from a 1.0-liter three-cylinder making 80 horsepower or a turbocharged version with 120 hp.
Gallery: Hyundai HB20 Spy Shots
Mercedes CLS Replacement Spied For The First Time
Here's a test mule for the next generation of the Mercedes CLS. This one is still using the body of the existing model.
Gallery: Next-gen Mercedes CLS mule spy photos
2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Caught Cold-Weather Testing In New Spy Shots
Here's the mildly hot Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 (or it might get the 53 moniker). It has four round exhaust pipes. Expect the output to be around 400 hp.
Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Spy Shots
Facelifted Porsche 911 Family Spied In Carrera, Cabrio, Hybrid Trim
The whole Porsche 911 family has a refresh coming, and here they are lined up on the road.
Gallery: Porsche 911 Family Facelift Spy Photos
New Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Spy Shots Show Off Styling Updates
This batch of spy photos shows off both the refreshed Porsche Cayenne and its coupe counterpart. They wear light cladding to conceal the design updates. Look for a debut for the 2023 model year.
Gallery: Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Spy Shots
Smart #1 Spied With Pop-Out Door Handles, Red Brake Calipers
Here is the future of the Smart brand. The first product from the reorganized automaker is an electric crossover.
Gallery: Smart #1 spy photos
VW Electric Crossover Spied Hiding Underneath Tiguan Test Mule
Volkswagen uses a Tiguan as a test mule for a future EV. The biggest giveaway about what the company is up to is the lack of an exhaust.
Gallery: Volkswagen electric crossover test mule spy photos
Sources: Carpix, Automedia
