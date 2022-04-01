Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

One photo in this gallery catches the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron with the fabric covering off of its nose. The rest of the shots show it in a camouflage wrap.

Gallery: New Audi Q6 E-Tron Spy Shots

13 Photos

We've seen the refreshed BMW 3 Series a lot but never as a police car like in these images.

Gallery: BMW 3 Series Touring Facelift Police Car Spy Photos

16 Photos

Our spies believe this is the Cadillac XT3 that would slot below the XT4. Although, there's not much in terms of design that really indicates that this is an upcoming Cadillac.

Gallery: Cadillac XT3 Spy Shots

13 Photos

A new generation of the Chevrolet Colorado is coming. This is the rugged ZR2 variant with a different front bumper, raised ride height, and off-road-capable tires.

Gallery: Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Spy Shots

13 Photos

The Hyundai HB20 is a subcompact hatchback that the company offers in some markets. Power comes from a 1.0-liter three-cylinder making 80 horsepower or a turbocharged version with 120 hp.

Gallery: Hyundai HB20 Spy Shots

11 Photos

Here's a test mule for the next generation of the Mercedes CLS. This one is still using the body of the existing model.

Gallery: Next-gen Mercedes CLS mule spy photos

13 Photos

Here's the mildly hot Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 (or it might get the 53 moniker). It has four round exhaust pipes. Expect the output to be around 400 hp.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Spy Shots

16 Photos

The whole Porsche 911 family has a refresh coming, and here they are lined up on the road.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Family Facelift Spy Photos

36 Photos

This batch of spy photos shows off both the refreshed Porsche Cayenne and its coupe counterpart. They wear light cladding to conceal the design updates. Look for a debut for the 2023 model year.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Spy Shots

37 Photos

Here is the future of the Smart brand. The first product from the reorganized automaker is an electric crossover.

Gallery: Smart #1 spy photos

58 Photos

Volkswagen uses a Tiguan as a test mule for a future EV. The biggest giveaway about what the company is up to is the lack of an exhaust.

Gallery: Volkswagen electric crossover test mule spy photos