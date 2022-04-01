In the world of Porsche 911, there are already a number of very successful aftermarket projects creating restomods based on the sports car. We’ve seen both combustion and electric transformations for nearly all older generations of the coupe. There’s now a new player on the market, a startup company from Bulgaria, which aims to breathe new life into cars that have mechanical defects and can’t be repaired or have no engine at all.

Modern Classics is located in Sofia but says it can deliver its products to every country in the European Union with a two-year international warranty. Their pilot project is based on a Porsche 911 from the G-series, which was the first to bring turbocharging to the 911 family. However, there’s nothing left of the original powertrain here and there’s a BMW-sourced fully-electric drive system under the skin.

A single electric motor drives the rear wheels and generates a peak output of 184 horsepower (137 kilowatts). If that number sounds familiar to you, that’s probably because the more powerful versions of the BMW i3 (not the new i3) have the same maximum power. A 42 kWh battery pack stores the electric energy, which, according to the company, should be enough for more than 155 miles (250 kilometers) at a single charge.

From today’s perspective, that’s surely not a lot of power. But it's definitely more than what the original 911 Carrera from the first half of the 1970s offered and almost on par with the more powerful Carrera 3.0 models. The sprint from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in the electric 911 takes 6.8 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 100 mph (160 kph).

Two charging options are available. The slow AC charging has a maximum power of 11 kilowatts, while rapid DC charging is possible with up to 50 kW. This means the battery can be recharged from 20 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

While retaining its original form and design, this electric 911 hides exciting secrets. It is equipped with modern technologies, including ABS, ESP, and a hill assist system. Plus, there’s a BMW-sourced infotainment system with familiar controls on the center console. The instrument cluster, however, features analog displays in the same arrangement as the original vehicle.