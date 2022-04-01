Honda and Acura have simultaneously announced the expansion of their Certified Pre-Owned programs. For this year, the Japanese marques are now offering certified used vehicles up to 10 years old.

Of note, Acura is the first luxury automaker to offer this, while Honda wants to strengthen its stand as America's second best-selling Certified Pre-Owned vehicle brand in 2021.

HondaTrue Used covers Honda vehicles up to 10 years old without any mileage limit. Available at Honda dealerships, all Certified Pre-Owned vehicles receive thorough background and quality checks that address any maintenance needs. A downloadable checklist is also available, detailing the comprehensive 112-point inspection performed by a certified Honda technician.

Likewise, Acura Precision Used offers the same guarantee for its premium vehicles up to 10 years old, with no mileage limit. It's an upgrade to the previous Acura Precision Certified, which only covers vehicles up to 6 years old or 80,000 miles on the clock.

HondaTrue Used coverage includes a 100-day/5,000-mile limited warranty (powertrain and non-powertrain coverage), complimentary oil change, up to 12 months or 12,000 miles of emergency roadside assistance, trip-interruption expense reimbursement, and concierge services, plus a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM and 3-day/300-mile exchange policy.

Acura Precision Used offers the same services but with a longer limited warranty of up to 6 months or 7,500 miles.

The used cars market has seen an increase in demand over the past few years, prompting the automakers to expand their offerings. The inventory for used cars ran low recently due to this increase in demand for quality pre-owned vehicles.

Even GM has started offering a used car shopping service called CarBravo back in January, selling an expansive inventory that included non-GM vehicles.