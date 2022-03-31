The current-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class that debuted for the 2019 model year will get a mid-cycle redesign. The German automaker has been testing an entire fleet of A-Class development mules, and a new batch of spy shots brings the whole family together. The new photos capture the entire A-Class range – the hatch, the sedan, and the two AMG variants.

The new spy shots show the cars wearing very little camouflage. Only portions of the front and rear fascias are covered, depending on the model, and they don’t hide much. Mercedes is taking a traditional approach to updating the A-Class, tweaking the styling, and not much else.

The new A-Class will wear a new mesh grille, while the AMG variants sport the Panamericana. The entire range will receive updated headlights and new graphics for the taillights. It’s a subtle update across the range that doesn’t change too much on the inside, either. However, the A-Class is getting a revised center console and instrument panel to go with the brand’s latest MBUX infotainment software.

The modest visual updates will likely mean the car will get modest powertrain updates if it receives any updates at all. Mercedes could keep the current crop of engines unchanged, but we won’t know for sure until the debut.

Mercedes will continue to offer the AMG A35 and the AMG A45 variants. The current A35 sports a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The updated one should carry the same engine. It’s the same news for the AMG A45 that also sports a turbo 2.0-liter, but it produces up to 416 hp (310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque in the hotter A45 S guise. Expect no changes for the A45 and A45 S.

We expect Mercedes to reveal the updated A-Class range sometime this year before the small car goes on sale for the 2023 model year. However, it won’t go on sale here as Mercedes plans to pull the model from the US after the 2022 model year. Mercedes will offer American buyers the CLA, though.