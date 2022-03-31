Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The next-generation Audi Q5 has already been spied with its production body and bits, and this new rendering unhides all the little secrets of its design. It is going to be the final Q5 with an available combustion engine and is coming to the market next year.

We can say that with 99.99 percent certainty – Maserati won’t build this car. A sporty crossover with just three doors doesn’t fit the modern market trends and there’s probably not much demand for it. However, we have to admit it looks good.

The facelifted flagship (for now) BMW SUV will receive a polarizing front fascia design with a split headlight layout. Recent spy photos confirmed the change and this rendering is our best unofficial look at the vehicle yet.

The new Juke is not available in the United States but it is still on sale in Europe, where a second-generation model was launched a few years ago. It doesn’t have a performance version, but what if it does? Here’s the hypothetical answer.