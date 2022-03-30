With gas prices remaining high, cars like the subcompact Hyundai HB20 look pretty enticing. However, cars like the HB20 aren’t popular here, so automakers have stopped selling them in the US. Models like the Ford Fiesta, Toyota Yaris, and Honda Fit are sold elsewhere now. Brazilian customers have options like the HB20, which will soon receive a mid-cycle update that new spy shots captured out cold-weather testing.

Hyundai completely covers the small hatch. Black cladding hides most of the vehicle, with a camouflage wrap hiding portions of the exposed exterior. The coverings make it challenging to see the styling changes, but Hyundai is likely giving the hatch revised front and rear fascias, a wider grille, and new headlights. The car appears to be taking design influence from the Hyundai i20. The rear will receive revised LED taillights.

Gallery: Hyundai HB20 Spy Shots

11 Photos

Hyundai already offers the HB20 with a nice level of kit, so the interior won’t change too much. However, one thing the car could receive is a new digital instrument cluster that’ll be available on higher-end trims. It already features an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth audio streaming, and more. Safety technology includes automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane-keep alert.

One thing that likely won’t change is the model’s powertrains. It offers a 1.0-liter three-cylinder with and without a turbocharged, delivering either 80 or 120 horsepower (59-89 kilowatts). There’s no fancy hybrid technology here, but Hyundai does offer the model with either a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, or a six-speed automatic transmission. The six-cog manual with the turbocharged engine sounds like a fun pairing.

The current-generation Hyundai HB20 launched in 2019, so expect the facelifted model to debut later this year. The subcompact has no chance of making it to the US, but small cars remain popular in many markets due to their low prices. Even with high gas prices, it’s unlikely automakers will rush to revive small models here, so we’ll just have to appreciate them from afar until gas prices come back down.