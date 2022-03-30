A year of Audi Q6 E-Tron spy shots revealed little of the all-electric crossover’s design. It has worn a full camouflage wrap for months, but a fresh batch of spy pics captures the new model without any camouflage covering the front fascia, giving us our first look at the design.

The Audi wears a closed-off silver grille with the front camera below a black Audi badge. An opening in the angular lower bumper houses the sensors for the car’s various driver-assistance systems. Fake vents flank the grille, sitting below a split-headlight design that puts the daytime running lights above the headlights that are located lower on the face. Sadly, that’s all the new pics reveal, with a black sheet concealing the rest of it.

Gallery: New Audi Q6 E-Tron Spy Shots

The spy photos don’t reveal much of the rear, though it appears that the crossover will adopt a lighting signature similar to the one on the E-Tron GT. That means the Q6 E-Tron will sport a full-width taillight. The camouflage hides the rest, and there’s nothing too exciting happening back there. Different variants could receive unique accents and garnishes to stand out in the lineup.

Audi hasn’t revealed any details about the crossover’s powertrain. All we have are rumors, and even they don’t paint a complete picture. Audi will allegedly offer an RS variant that could deliver as much as 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), which will come from a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. However, Audi will offer the new EV with a range of battery packs in both single- and dual-motor configurations.

The Q6 E-Tron will ride on the Premium Platform Electric architecture Audi co-developed with Porsche. PPE will also underpin the upcoming all-electric Porsche Macan. While the two crossover will likely share a lot of mechanical components, the two will wear different styling.

The new Q6 E-Tron will debut this year before going on sale sometime in 2023. The new crossover will sit above the Q4 E-Tron that Audi launched last April as the company continues to introduce new all-electric vehicles. The company wants to offer 20 EVs by 2025, and the Q6 E-Tron is another step toward achieving that goal.