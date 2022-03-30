There's a new version of the popular Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that you won't see in dealership showrooms. You might see it in your rearview mirror, however, if you have a penchant for exceeding the speed limit. Say hello to the 2023 Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle, specifically designed for law enforcement both on and off the beaten path.

The core vehicle is a half-ton Silverado crew cab, rocking the Z71 off-road package and a standard-issue short bed. Power comes from a 5.3-liter V8 making 355 horsepower, tweaked with a heavy-duty engine air filter. Mechanical upgrades include 20-inch steel wheels and six-piston Brembo front brakes with 16-inch rotors. Speed-rated all-terrain tires are part of the standard package, and Chevrolet offers an optional two-inch suspension lift for departments engaging in more off-road activity.

As with most police package vehicles, substantial changes are found inside. Cloth power seats sit on vinyl floors. A column shifter is included for the 10-speed automatic transmission. The front-center seat can be removed from the order sheet to make room for more gear, and speaking of room, the bed offers a tri-fold tonneau cover for weatherproof storage.

Since most police agencies use aftermarket upfitters to create specialized patrol vehicles, Chevrolet pre-wires the Silverado PPV for as much plug-and-play functionality as possible. A 220-amp alternator is standard, and Chevy offers an optional switch bank for 30-amp and 20-amp circuits.

Of course, Chevrolet isn't new to the police scene. The Caprice and Impala long served as popular sedans, and the Tahoe is still available in PPV configuration. The SUV first entered police duty in 1997 following the discontinuation of the old B-body Caprice.

"We are constantly having conversations with customers and evaluating how we can better meet their needs," said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president of GM Fleet. "Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police pursuit vehicles coupled with Chevrolet’s 100 years of truck success, puts us in a great position to deliver a truly capable Silverado PPV for our customers."