The latest teaser for the Toyota GR Corolla is making fun of us. In 2021, the brand started hiding details about the upcoming hot hatch in social media posts and promo videos for other models. This forced us to pay close attention to them to keep an eye out for a glimpse of the highly anticipated model. Now, the automaker released a clip starring someone obsessively looking for evidence about the latest entry in the GR family.

The ad is called "The Detective" and opens with a wild-haired guy going into to a storage locker. Watch closely because the GR Corolla drives by in a blur. The interior of the room looks straight out of a stereotypical depiction of a conspiracy theorist. Harsh fluorescent light illuminates the space, and the walls have pieces of string connecting pieces of evidence.

Our protagonist is obsessed with the GR Corolla and uses a loupe to scan images for any evidence about the model. At the end, he tears everything off the wall and begs the universe for a sign. Then, a GR Corolla drives by in the background.

We don't have to wait long to see the GR Corolla because it debuts March 31 at 9:30 PM EDT (1:30 AM GMT on April 1). Expect sales to begin before the end of the year.

Judging from the earlier teasers, the hot hatch seems to use the G16E-GTS 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts). It has the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system. A manual gearbox is available, and there's at least the possibility of an eight-speed automatic, according to a rumor.

This means that the GR Corolla's drivetrain is largely identical to the GR Yaris that's available in Europe and Japan. The physical footprint is different because the upcoming hot hatch would is a bit bigger and has four doors, rather than two.

There's no indication that GR Corolla would be available as a sedan. All of the teasers show the model using the Corolla Hatchback as this variant's starting point.