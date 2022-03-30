Porsche is preparing to update the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, and a new batch of spy shots catches the two SUVs out testing together. The automaker isn’t even trying to hide the refreshed models, which feature revamped styling inside and out and very little camouflage to hide those tweaks.

The two have their differences, but they will share many of the new styling updates. Porsche is giving the pair revamped front and rear fascias that are more aggressive than those on the current model. The SUVs will also wear slimmer headlights and completely new LED taillights. Porsche is also moving the license plate on the Cayenne to match that of the Cayenne coupe.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Spy Shots

37 Photos

Porsche hasn’t released any powertrain details, but automakers are bucking the trend of carrying them over unchanged. A new rumor suggests that the Cayenne will receive a heavily revised PHEV powertrain that it will share with the next-gen Panamera. The updated hybrid powertrain will allegedly receive a bigger battery pack for more range and update the electric motors and engine.

Porsche is likely updating the entire powertrain range, which should deliver improved performance and efficiency where it’s needed. Porsche offers the Cayenne in several flavors, all of which will get their own twist on Porsche’s mid-cycle update plan. That includes their interiors and powertrains, so we’ll be on the lookout for news about the Cayenne Turbo, E-Hybrid, GTS, and many more.

Earlier spy shots captured the SUV’s revamped interior in an incomplete state, but Porsche could not hide all of the changes. The Cayenne will receive the new shift lever used in the 992-generation 911 at a minimum. The shots revealed a chunky and thick-bezel display sticking out from the dash, so we expect Porsche is making more changes to the instrument panel.

Porsche hasn’t announced a debut date for the refreshed SUVs. The current-generation Cayenne launched in 2017, so it’s due for a makeover. We expect the new SUVs to arrive later this year and go on sale for the 2023 model year. Spy shots of the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid from last September revealed that the model’s styling refresh would proliferate throughout the Cayenne lineup.