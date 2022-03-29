TrackDays, a company that offers various track experiences in the UK and Europe, has announced a pair of supercars available for its Junior Driver program. Now, 10- to 17-year-old kids in the UK has the chance to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari or a Lamborghini even before they get their driver's license.

The offer is part of TrackDays’ Junior Platinum Supercar experience. The kids can drive either a Ferrari 458 Italia or a Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570 Performante up to six miles around a race track. Of course, the whole thing happens under the supervision of adults.

The offer comes in time for the Easter holidays and could be a perfect idea for family bonding. TrackDays offers this experience starting at £79 or around $103 with the current exchange rates. It can be enjoyed at 10 locations around the UK, including North Wales’ Anglesey Circuit and Dunsfold Park in Surrey.

Of note, both the 458 Italia and Gallardo LP 570 supercars produce power north of 500, with a sprint to 62 miles per hour in under 4 seconds.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to bring this experience to kids who probably never imagined that they could end up driving the car of their dreams, or from the poster on their bedroom wall. It’s certainly a step up from a first driving experience in their parents' car to get behind the wheel of a 200mph+ Ferrari or Lamborghini!" said TrackDays' Dan Jones.

Before you question the legality of this offer, let it be known that it is allowed for learner drivers to get behind the wheel of supercars on a race track. We're not entirely sure about the law concerning this as it varies per country but considering that the race track is private land and a controlled environment, we see no reason to question its legality.