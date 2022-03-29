The Mercedes SL introduced late last year won’t be alone in the lineup. The new convertible will share its underpinnings with a fixed-roof variant – the AMG GT Coupe. Mercedes is still developing the new model, but a new spy video captures the car testing near the Nurburgring.

The video doesn’t capture the car on the famous track, but it does catch its throaty exhaust note. If previous spy shots are correct, Mercedes is prepping at least two versions of the coupe, likely the GT 53 or 55 and the GT 63. The variant in this new video is the hotter of the two as it wears AMG’s iconic quad exhaust tips. The exhaust note sounds deep and refined.

Mercedes uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 in the new SL, though it’s available in two outputs. The entry-level SL 55 delivers 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque, while the hotter SL 65 increases output to 577 hp (430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes gave the SL all-wheel drive, though it’s unclear if the new GT Coupe will wear a 4Matic badge, too.

The new AMG will be the sportier option next to the comfort-focused SL in the Mercedes lines. The company promised to differentiate the two, and we’re eager to see how this is achieved. The emphasis on sportiness might keep the two-door rear-wheel drive in a bid to save weight.

Sadly, the coupe continues to wear a full camouflage wrap over its design, but the model does look sleeker than the car it will replace. Cladding at the front obscures the aggressive front bumper and larger intakes likely hiding underneath. The rear is thoroughly camouflaged, with the thin taillights visible through the coverings. We’ve yet to see inside, though it might feature a strict two-seat layout, unlike the 2+2 configuration in the convertible.

Mercedes will likely reveal the AMG GT Coupe sometime this year, but it hasn’t announced a date. Once it’s here, Mercedes could turn things up with a Black Series variant. There could even be a plug-in hybrid version as Mercedes is developing an SL variant.