We are drawing ever closer to the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari, and Jeep is letting us know with yet another teaser for a decked-out Wrangler. This particular teaser is called Trail Number 5, presumably because it's the fifth teaser we've seen in this campaign. However, it's actually the sixth concept – lest we forget the first preview featured two vehicles instead of one.

But we digress. The latest shadowed sketch deserves some scrutiny because at a glance, one might think it's some kind of two-door Gladiator concept. It certainly offers an impression of such, featuring two prominent front doors with a rack mounted atop a long bed. We suspect that's exactly what Jeep wants you to think, but looking closely we see there are actually four doors. Furthermore, the body line for the rear doors is very close to the rear fenders – a telltale sign this is actually a Wrangler Unlimited with custom doors.

That conclusion is supported further when we brighten the image a bit. The rear portion is still primarily concealed in shadow, but we can see another row of seats at the back. We can also better see how short the "bed" is, and we can make out the roof bars on which that big rack is mounted. Combined with a Jeep Performance Parts watermark on the sketch, the conclusion is clear. This is almost certainly a four-door Wrangler 4xe from the showroom floor, decked out with a plethora of available upgrades through Jeep. How do we know it's a 4xe? That's actually the one bit of information Jeep shared with the release of this image.

As for the other five concept vehicles we know about, one should be a Wrangler Rubicon 392 celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Rubicon trim level. Another appears to be a Rubicon Unlimited but could actually be some kind of Wrangler/Gladiator mashup. Yet another Wrangler Rubicon will appear in 4xe hybrid trim with a pseudo-military makeover. And just when you think it's an all-Wrangler event, the first teaser featured what we think is a Cherokee hybrid and a Gladiator.

The 2022 Easter Jeep Safari kicks off on April 9. That means there's still time for at least one more teaser before the off-road celebration begins.