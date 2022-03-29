Ford knows variety is the spice of life and continues to expand the F-150 portfolio to cater to an even wider clientele. The Blue Oval already offers the Tremor and Raptor as off-road trim levels, but one costs $52,000 and the other retails for $68,675. If those are out of reach but you still want a more outdoorsy version of the truck, the new-for-2023 Rattler starts off as the entry-level XL before adding off-road goodies.

Specifically, the skid plates are borrowed from the FX4 package from where it has also inherited the electronic locking rear differential. To sweeten the pot, Ford throws in the hill descent control system and off-road-oriented shock absorbers to better tackle rougher roads. Compared to the F-150 XL, the Rattler comes equipped as standard with all-terrain tires to enhance its go-anywhere capabilities.

2022 Ford F-150 Rattler

9 Photos

Stepping inside, the F-150 Rattler gets bronze accents for the upholstery along with stitching for the instrument panel. The idea of a base truck with an off-road upgrade is neat and should help Ford attract buyers who don't need all the capabilities of the Tremor and/or can't afford the premium it commands.

Although pricing has yet to be disclosed, we can make an educated guess. The XL starts at $29,990 but adding the $1,005 FX4 Off-Road Package forces you to get the XL High Equipment Group, 4x4, Regular Cab body style, and the 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engine. It brings the grand total to $39,860 once you factor in the mandatory $1,695 destination charges. Since the Rattler won't have all of the FX4's content, logic tells us it'll be cheaper.

Pricing details should arrive in the coming months as Ford says it will have the 2023 F-150 Rattler on sale this fall. Hopefully, the truck won't live up to its name in the literal sense of the meaning.