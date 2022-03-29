Manhart rarely touches vehicles other than BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi, but one of the firm’s latest tuning projects is based on the new Land Rover Range Rover. The British model is one of the hottest products in the luxury SUV segment — with additional derivatives currently under development — and it shouldn’t come as a surprise the German tuners have worked their magic on the newest iteration of the Emperor.

The so-called Vogue RV 650 is a typical Manhart work. The visual upgrades are subtle at a glance and include a set of forged multi-spoke alloy wheels. The most obvious tweak is the new exterior color combo, which consists of Manhart’s signature all-black look with golden decals. The wheels are also finished in the same golden hue and golden accents can be seen on the front fascia around the radiator grille and at the back around the diffuser.

Gallery: Manhart Vogue RV 650

5 Photos

Sure, the exterior look is probably not for everyone. Manhart, however, states that this is a pure statement of what the company can achieve and the interior follows the same basic formula. The two main colors inside the cabin are identical to the exterior colors, and it’s safe to say that nearly every surface that can be touched has been reupholstered with fine leather. Individual chosen accents finish off the extravagant package and give customers the chance to customize their own SUV.

But when it comes to Manhart, we are usually talking about much more than just appearance. The tuners don’t say which engine is under the hood of the Vogue RV 650 but they explain its output can be increased to 650 horsepower (478 kilowatts). This likely means BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 is the only available engine with Manhart also offering a performance exhaust system as an option. A suspension upgrade giving the Range Rover a slightly slammed look is also on the list.

The tuning company doesn’t reveal pricing or availability details, though it says the new Vogue RV 650 is available for orders now but only for customers in the Middle East.