The Toyota GR Corolla will finally debut on March 31. The automaker will stream the unveiling at 9:30 PM EDT (1:30 AM GMT on April 1). Toyota released a brief teaser video and two pictures along with this announcement to build even more excitement for the hot hatch.

One of the teaser shots appears to show the GR Corolla's front fender. There's a tall outlet with black, horizontal strakes that seems to be right behind the wheel well. Directing the air from the nose through this piece might help cool the brakes. The GR badge is easily visible next to this aero aid.

Gallery: Toyota GR Corolla Teaser Images

The other photo seems to be the side sill below the doors. It has "GR-FOUR" embossed into the panel. This is a reference to the sophisticated all-wheel-drive system that Toyota also uses on the GR Yaris.

One of the earliest teasers for the GR Corolla revealed several specs about the model. It uses the G16E-GTS 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that also powers the GR Yaris. This powerplant makes 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts), which is what the GR Yaris produces in Japan, versus 257 hp (192 kW) in Europe.

Another teaser shows the GR Corolla with a manual gearbox. Toyota also has a prototype of the GR Yaris using an eight-speed automatic. A rumor suggests this transmission might eventually be available in the Corolla hot hatch. There's no indication whether this gearbox would be available at launch.

Toyota recently hid a teaser for the GR Corolla in a video promoting the GR86. The plot of the ad is that stuffy execs are reacting to a pitch from the GR team. There's a shot of the Supra and GR86 driving together, and one of the bosses comments there should be a third vehicle in the frame. It cuts to the rear of the hot hatch sitting in a dark store.

All of the available info so far indicates that the GR Corolla is coming exclusively as a hatchback. There are no images or even rumors suggesting that a sedan variant is on the way.