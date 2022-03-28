If you’ve been keeping track of Aston Martin's portfolio, you might remember it was three years ago when the Vanquish name was dusted off. At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the peeps from Gaydon brought a concept for a mid-engined machine positioned below the Valhalla and the Valkyrie. Earlier this year, company CEO Tobias Moers told us the "entry-level" supercar is still happening. However, it won't hit the streets until 2025.

The folks at Autocar have learned more about the new baby supercar from Aston Martin. As previously reported, the Vanquish will eschew the originally planned in-house V6 in favor of AMG power. Specifically, it'll switch to Affalterbach's obsequious twin-turbo V8 installed in the larger high-performance German models.

Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The combustion engine won't be all alone as it'll be part of a plug-in hybrid setup. While the hotter Valhalla gets the V8 from the AMG GT Black Series, the Vanquish will use the lesser configuration from the AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The ICE alone is said to produce about 630 hp in the new Aston Martin but corroborated with the electric motor, the total output should be 831 hp.

Going down the PHEV route means the new Vanquish will go after the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura. By switching from the proprietary 3.0-liter V6 to a V8 sourced from a third party, Aston Martin has its work cut out for it since it needs to overhaul the supercar to support a bigger combustion engine. Despite the bump in size for the ICE, it should still weigh less than 1,500 kilograms (3,306 pounds) by using a carbon-fiber tub.

The road-going supercar will spawn a track-only equivalent as a hardcore version intended for a one-make global racing series. When the Vanquish does arrive, it might not go by this same. Instead, company chairman Lawrence Stroll told Autocar the supercar will likely adopt a fresh moniker. The British journalists claim the new model is going to be a "radically different proposition" compared to the Vanquish Vision concept.

The official reveal is slated to take place in the latter half of next year, with customer deliveries scheduled for 2025.