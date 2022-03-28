Earlier this month, we spied a new special edition version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The test car was almost camo-free but now it is time for its full and official debut. The Stelvio Estrema is joined by the Giulia Estrema with both filling the space between the Veloce trim and the range-topping Quadrifoglio models.

Described as “the first globally available limited-edition series from Alfa Romeo,” the Estrema duo is positioned as a more performance-oriented alternative to the Veloce trim. It comes with standard adaptive suspension and a limited-slip differential. The advanced suspension reads the road and adjusts shock valving according to the road conditions in an attempt to deliver better handling characteristics.

Another technology the Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema share with the QV models is the LSD. It distributes torque between the wheels to ensure better traction during acceleration and cornering. Responsible for generating the power is a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, good for 280 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 306 pound-feet (415 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard on both the sedan and the SUV. The Stelvio also has a standard all-wheel drive, while Alfa Romeo’s Q4 AWD system is optional for the Giulia.

Thanks to these hardware upgrades, the Italian automaker says the sedan can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in 5.5 seconds with RWD and 5.1 seconds with all four wheels turning. The Stelvio, in turn, needs 5.5 seconds for the same sprint.

Also standard for both cars are adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot assist. Alfa is especially proud of its collaboration with the Alfa Romeo F1 team, which helped with the weight distribution and other performance tweaks.

You can now order both the Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema with first deliveries expected in the third quarter of the year. Four colors are available for both vehicles and prices start at $55,090 for the RWD Giulia Estrema and $58,950 for the Stelvio Estrema. If you want an AWD Giulia Estrema, you’ll have to spend at least $57,090 (all prices exclude a destination of $1,595).