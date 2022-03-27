For over five decades, we've known Hot Wheels for its die-cast toys and crazy tracks. You probably owned one before and there's a huge chance that there's still one resting on your shelves right now.

Over the course of the pandemic, cryptocurrencies have gained popularity and among them, NFTs or non-fungible tokens are a hit. NFTs are serialized items that exist in the digital world, which can then be sold by cryptocurrencies.

Hot Wheels has also entered the world of cryptocurrencies with its NFT Garage through Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX). With the Series 1 getting sold out last year, the two companies are back for a second installment, along with a few upgrades.

First off, the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 2 now features 10 licensed vehicle models within the different Mini-Collections available. Spread across Hot Wheels Car Meet, Hot Wheels Flames, Nightburnerz, and Rod Squad, iconic cars from two automakers have joined in on the action.

Vehicles from GM, such as the 1991 GMC Syclone, 1971 Buick Riviera, 1967 Oldsmobile 442, 1955 Chevy Bel Air Gasser, and Corvette C8.R are up for grabs. On the other hand, the Honda S2000 and the formidable Honda Civic Type R represent the Japanese side of things, along with the 1990 Acura NSX and Custom 2001 Acura Integra GSR.

Just like Series 1, the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 2 allows buyers to get a physical die-cast toy if they happen to chance upon these four cars: Custom Otto, Honda S2000, Corvette C8.R, Aristo Rat, and 1955 Chevy Bel Air Gasser.

The four rarity types from Series 1 are still intact for Series 2, though there's an additional one called Show Room that has a pull chance of just 0.14 percent. In total, there are up to 184,250 NFT cards available in Series 2.

The sale of Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 2 begins on March 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be unboxed at 4:00 p.m. ET. Each pack of seven collectible NFTs will be priced at $25 USD. Fans can purchase up to four packs per credit card transaction.